Higher revenue collection brings hope for state govt

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 00:03 IST

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government’s financial situation has shown further improvement with its major revenue earning departments making higher collections in July 2020, although they still remain far behind the targets for the month and for fiscal 2020-2021.

The state government’s major tax collecting departments got 68 per cent of the targeted revenue in July. Its revenue collection was about 61 per cent of the target in June and 37.49 per cent in the first quarter of 2020-2021.

“Yes, there has been an improvement in total earnings, though major revenue earning departments have remained far behind tax collection targets,” said a senior officer on condition of anonymity.

The state government’s performance on revenue collection front also indicates that its total earnings of about Rs 10,675.42 crore in July 2020 were close to the total collections of Rs 10,926.36 crore in July 2019 when the major departments earned about 89.5 per cent of the targeted revenue.

A close scrutiny indicates that the state government earned GST and VAT of Rs 6,024.16 crore in July 2020 against Rs 6,564.88 crore in July 2019. As the state government had recently revised excise duty on liquor, its earnings from excise have gone up considerably from Rs 2,112.69 crore in July 2019 to Rs 2,632.58 crore in July 2020. Its collections from stamps and registration remained at about Rs 1,365.55 crore in July 2020 against Rs 1,536.49 crore in 2019, while the state transport department earned Rs 474.59 crore in July 2020 against Rs 565.09 crore in July 2019.

The mining and minor mineral department also collected higher revenue of Rs 178.54 crore in July 2020 against Rs 147.21 crore in the same month in 2019.

As the state government is likely to table its first supplementary demands of grant for 2020-2021 in the monsoon session of the state legislature, commencing on August 20, the improvement in tax collections may have come as a big relief.

The state government spends a sum of Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 13,000 crore every month on salaries and pension to its employees. As the total earning of the state government was Rs 10,675.42 crore in July, a wide gap remains between its earnings and expenditure.

“I understand the targets set for 2020-2021 are higher than the previous year as has been the practice over the years. The state government’s earnings may be about 68 per cent of targets for July 2020. But there is still a wide gap between its earnings and expenditure. As earnings are going up now, the state government will be able to bring down the gap in the coming months. This may be a healthy sign,” said Yashvir Tyagi, former professor, department of economics, Lucknow University.