Himachal assembly monsoon session: CM slams Congress for playing cheap politics amid corona crisis

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 19:24 IST

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday slammed the Congress for ‘playing cheap politics’ during the Covid-19 crisis.

“The Congress will be punished by the public for acting inappropriately in the times of this pandemic,” the CM said while replying to the adjournment motion moved by the opposition to discuss the situation arising amid to Covid-19 pandemic including rising unemployment and corruption in the state.

Uproarious scenes were witnessed in the House as the Congress MLAs moved into the well and raised slogans against the state government.

In his reply, the CM said while the BJP workers were moving door-to-door distributing masks, sanitizers and food, the Congress found an opportunity in disaster and sent fake details of funds worth ₹12 crore spent during the Covid times to its high command.

“Even during a pandemic, the Congress leaders did not hesitate in robbing their own party, he said, adding that the assembly held discussion on Covid-19 crises for two days but the opposition did not make any positive suggestions to deal with the situation.

The CM said the notice of adjournment motion was moved by the opposition party and for the first time in the history of the assembly, the proposal was accepted, but the opposition started running away from debate.

The opposition did not raise a single problem related to corona and instead started discussing roads, water and other issues, he added.

“We will apprise the public about the opposition’s attitude in the House and in 2022 the Congress will have lesser numbers in assembly compared to what it has today,” the CM said, adding that “the people are watching and will question the opposition as to what they did during Covid-19 crises.”

Thakur said had the Congress been in power in the country and the state during the coronavirus times, they would not have let a chance to loot the public.

He said the battle against Covid-19 was not over yet and precaution is the only way to deal with it. “Also, everyone needs to cooperate and contribute his bit in this battle but the opposition members are behaving irresponsibly,” he said.

Thakur said the state government has got public support at every step. “If we are successful in this battle it is because the government has done a better job,” he said.

The CM said a strong leadership like Prime Minister Narendra Modi was needed during this difficult period.

“At the time of virus outbreak in Himachal, there was no testing facility in the state. Today, the testing capacity here has crossed 5,000 per day. The state had only 60 ventilators and now has 640 ventilators, 500 of which were given by the Centre,” the CM said, adding that Himachal ranked 25th among the states in terms of total cases.

He said even a small state like Goa had 21,500 and 16,254 in Tripura. There are 6,372 cases of corona infection in Chandigarh. He said the worst situation in the whole country is Maharashtra.

He said that the low number of fatalities in Himachal was because the number of cases was less and that was due to better strategy and management by the government.

The CM said rapid antigen testing has also been started in the state. “At present, 1.60 lakh PPE kits and 3.5 lakh N-95 masks are available in the state. Our treatment and quarantine system was robust compared to other states,” he added.

“The state also took the initiative of Active Case Finding which won accolades from the Prime Minister,” he said. The state government also facilitated the return of 4.53 lakh people who were stranded in the other states.