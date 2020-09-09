e-paper
Himachal assembly monsoon session: Congress stages walkout as Speaker refuses debate on Covid crisis

The speaker turned down the request and called chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to reply on the adjournment motion.

cities Updated: Sep 09, 2020 19:22 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Congress MLAs walk out of the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Wednesday.
Congress MLAs walk out of the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Wednesday.(Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

Noisy protests and anti-government slogans disrupted the Himachal Pradesh assembly on the third day of the monsoon session on Wednesday as opposition members staged a walkout after the speaker turned down the point of order made by Congress MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan.

The opposition was demanding a discussion on the adjournment motion moved to discuss the Covid-19 crisis. As the House assembled for the day, Chauhan raised a point of order demanding speaker Vipin Singh Parmar to give opportunity to the Congress members to express their views on the crisis. However, the speaker turned down the request and called chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to reply on the adjournment motion.

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri repeatedly objected to the speaker’s move who tried to pacify the opposition saying that the day’s proceedings will be winded up by 5:00pm.

Parmar said it is for the first time that an adjournment motion by the opposition has been accepted and discussion has begun on it. He said the adjournment motion under Rule 67 has never been discussed in the past.

The adjournment motion of opposition on discussion of mismanagement, corruption and unemployment during the Covid-19 was accepted. As many as 28 members participated in the discussion which continued for 6 hours and 25 minutes.

Agitated, the opposition raised slogans against the ruling and later trooped to the well of the house while the CM continued to reply.

Amidst the disruption, Parmar asked the opposition to withdraw its resolution moved on the opening day of the session. However, the opposition members walked out from the assembly.

While condemning the opposition’s behaviour, the CM said, “We will not only expose the Congress within the House but also outside the Vidhan Sabha. People will definitely punish them for the way they have been behaving during the Covid-19 crisis.”

In his address to mediapersons outside the House, Agnihotri said, “We only tried to show mirror to the government. Instead of accepting the resolution, they tried to throttle the voice of the opposition.” He said the government should have adopted the resolution and the CM should have tendered the resignation.

