Home / Cities / Himachal BJP president expels six members citing indiscipline

Himachal BJP president expels six members citing indiscipline

Kashyap said many activists had been making inappropriate comments against the party, party leadership and organisation through Facebook, social media and other means, which the Himachal BJP has taken strict note of.

cities Updated: Aug 21, 2020 20:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and MP Suresh Kashyap on Friday expelled six party members citing indiscipline.

Kashyap said, “State IT and social media in-charge of the Kullu Mahila Morcha Archana Thakur, Kullu Mahila Morcha district president Manisha Sood, Mahila Morcha state working committee member and Kullu district in-charge Anjay Bodh, BJP Jubbal-Kotkhai mandal press secretary Rajeev Mehta , Jubbal-Kotkhai Kisan Morcha Mandal media in-charge Raman Resta and Bilaspur Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) district general secretary Manoj Chandel have been relieved of their responsibilities in the party with immediate effect due to indiscipline.”

In a statement issued by him, Kashyap said many activists had been making inappropriate comments against the party, party leadership and organisation through Facebook, social media and other means, which the Himachal BJP has taken strict note of. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will not tolerate any kind of indiscipline.

He said that the party has recently revoked the membership of one person for six years and freed many workers from all party responsibilities. He said show-cause notices have been issued to some workers. Several complaints were also received in written in the last few days which were sent to the party’s discipline committee.

All complaints were thoroughly investigated and verified after which action was taken by the party. “Any anti-party activities and indiscipline will not be tolerated in future.”

The BJP president said that many institutions are working in Himachal Pradesh such as Namo Again, Namo Prachar Samiti, Joint Business Cell, Namo Yojana Campaign Committee, Atal Sena and Modi Sena . The party has decided that in future, if any party office bearers takes responsibility in these institutions, then they will be relieved of the party’s responsibility.

He said BJP is a disciplined party and every leader must work for the party in a disciplined manner.

