Himachal cabinet approves appointment of 2,322 workers in Jal Shakti Vibhag

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 18:09 IST

SHIMLA: The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to appoint 2,322 workers, including 718 para pump operators, 162 para fitters and 1,442 multipurpose workers in Jal Shakti Vibhag under the Departmental Para Workers Policy to manage 486 drinking water and 31 irrigation schemes.

In a meeting presided over by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur here, the cabinet decided to open new division of public works department (PWD) at Jhandutta in Bilaspur district along with shifting three sub-divisions of the PWD at Barathin, Jhandutta and Kalol of Ghumarwin division under its control besides creating requisite posts for its smooth functioning.

In order to ensure smooth operations of National Ambulance Services-108 in the state, it decided to make payment over and above the provisions of concession agreements as a special interim measure and stop gap arrangement to employees of GVK-EMRI. It will enhance the take home salary of GVK-EMRI’s employees.

The cabinet also approved amendment in Section 3 of Himachal Pradesh War Awards Act, 1972 for enhancing the grant of War Jagirs from ₹ 5,000 to ₹7,000 annually for all eligible persons.

It gave approval to constitute nagar panchayat Shahpur in Kangra district along with creation of seven posts of different categories to manage the affairs of the civic body.

The cabinet also gave its consent to upgrade nagar panchayat Sarkaghat in Mandi district to municipal council for better planning of town.

It was revealed in the meeting that the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown has resulted in cumulative losses of about ₹ 15.77 crore to floriculturists of the state from March to May due to non-transportation of flowers to the market. The cabinet approved the guidelines for providing financial assistance/relief amount worth ₹ 4 crore to the affected floriculturists.

It also gave its ex-post facto relaxation in condition number 2.14 Clause 3 of Chapter II of Toll Policy 2020-21 for allowing all those persons to participate in the auction-cum tender process of allotment of toll leases who have cleared their pending dues for 2019-20.

The cabinet gave approval to fill up one post of lecturer (English) in Government Polytechnic College, Sundernagar in Mandi district and one post of lecturer (Modern Office Practice) in Government Polytechnic College, Rohru in Shimla district on contract basis.

The cabinet also authorised the chief minister to fake final decision on formation of new panchayats in the state. Panchayat elections in the state are slated at the end of this year and the government may decide to constitute new panchayats before the polls.

The cabinet also discussed the matter of upgradation of municipal councils of Mandi, Solan and Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh as municipal corporation and decided to seek records from the concerned department before taking the final decision.