Home / Cities / Himachal CID to start an awareness campaign on crimes against women and children

Himachal CID to start an awareness campaign on crimes against women and children

cities Updated: Sep 29, 2020 22:26 IST
Navneet Rathore
Navneet Rathore
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

The Himachal Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will be organising an awareness campaign on crimes against women and children across the state.

The campaign will include awareness messages on All India Radio, local news channels and HP Police website; lectures/discussions in educational institutions; SMS campaign; poster-making and organising skits, essays, debates and painting competitions. The vulnerable sections of the society will also be apprised about the legal provisions in the aforesaid matter through Mahila Mandals and Anganwadi workers.

Additional director general of police (CID) N Venugopal said there is no doubt that such crimes show the sick mindset of the offenders, which creates an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among children and women in the society, thus there is an urgent need to create mass awareness on the matter.

“Women and children need to be sensitised about the impending risk to their modesty at the hands of friends, relatives or others, and early detection of warning signals relating to advances or inappropriate gestures,” he added.

The CID has also sought active assistance and co-operation from the state social justice and empowerment department and the women and child development directorate to achieve the desired results.

Venugopal said since the CID has no earmarked funds for the purpose, the department has urged the additional chief secretary, social justice and empowerment department and director of women and child development to provide monetary assistance of ₹3,00,000 for meeting the expenses of the awareness campaign.

