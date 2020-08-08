e-paper
Himachal CM inaugurates projects worth ₹130 crore at Jaisinghpur

Himachal CM inaugurates projects worth ₹130 crore at Jaisinghpur

cities Updated: Aug 08, 2020 20:09 IST
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated developmental projects worth about ₹130 crore in Jaisinghpur assembly segment of Kangra district on Saturday.

Thakur inaugurated the teaching block of Government Polytechnic College at Talwar, which was completed at a cost of ₹5.95 crore. He also inaugurated a 132 KV sub-station at Kanghain built by spending ₹37.55 crore.

He laid foundation stones for upgrade of Bhedi Uparli to Bhulandar road to be completed using ₹3.27 crore; upgrade of Jangal to Oach Kalam road with an outlay of ₹7.57 crore; foundation stone of reaming work of Trahla Badhala and Kotlu road on which ₹3.23 crore will be spent.

He laid foundation stone of the new building of Swami Vivekananda Government Degree College to be constructed at a cost of ₹5 crore; and foundation stone of lift water supply scheme on which ₹2.90 crore are to be spent.

He laid foundation stones of lift water supply scheme Andrana Bandhan and Harsi Sanghol under Jal Jeevan Mission to be completed at a collective cost of ₹3.48 crore and augmentation of lift water supply scheme Draman Jalag to be done by spending ₹7.01 crore.

The CM laid foundation of water supply scheme that will benefit villages of Baijnath, Lambagaon and Panchrukhi block, at an estimated cost of ₹ 43.88 crore.

