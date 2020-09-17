e-paper
Home / Cities / Himachal CM unveils sales counter for local products made by rural women

Himachal CM unveils sales counter for local products made by rural women

cities Updated: Sep 17, 2020 22:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

In a bid to empower rural women, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated the Mahila Shakti Kendra Counter at the general post office here on Thursday.

At the counter, products made by women self-help groups (SHGs) will be showcased and sold. The initiative is part of the state’s rural livelihood mission.

Speaking on the occasion, CM said the state government has taken several steps to stabilise the rural economy and empower women during the Covid-19 pandemic by starting Mahila Shakti Kendras at its main post offices, under the joint aegis of state rural livelihood mission, rural development department and the Indian postal department.

Thakur said handmade products by rural women would be available for sale at these counters, and the money would be transferred to the SHGs through direct benefit.

He said this would not only strengthen the economy of women folk, but also encourage use of local products among the masses and would realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of self-reliance.

Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, rural development and panchayati raj minister Virender Kanwar, health minister Dr Rajiv Saizal, secretary rural development Dr Sandeep Bhatnagar, rural development director Lalit Jain and chief postmaster general Meera Ranjan Tshering were present on the occasion among others.

