Home / Cities / Himachal disburses ₹424 crore to social security pensioners amid pandemic

Himachal disburses ₹424 crore to social security pensioners amid pandemic

The state has not only enhanced the pension amount but also reduced the age-limit of elderly pensioners from 80 to 70 years, said state social justice and empowerment minister.

cities Updated: Aug 30, 2020 17:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Providing much-needed relief to both tribal and non-tribal population of the state, the Himachal government has spent around ₹424.58 crore in payment of social security pension to the beneficiaries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At present, among the total 5,69,248 beneficiaries in the state, there are 3,85,039 old-age pensioners, 1,19,713 widows, destitute and single women, 63,498 disabled persons, 995 leprosy patients, and three transgenders.

Social justice and empowerment minister Sarveen Chaudhary said the state government is striving to provide social security pension to all those persons who are eligible for the facility. She said in the last two and a half years, the government has sanctioned 1,63,607 new cases of social security pension, including 1,30,931 old-age persons, 18,203 widowed, destitute and single women, and 14,473 disabled persons.

Under chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s leadership, the state has not only enhanced the pension amount but also reduced the age-limit of elderly pensioners from 80 to 70 years. Now, about 2.85 new beneficiaries above the age of 70 years are being provided an enhanced amount of ₹1,500 per month instead of ₹1,300 per month, without any condition of income limit. With this, there are total 3,85,039 beneficiaries above the age of 70 years.

“Those who are unable to earn a living have also been included under the social security pension schemes. Social welfare is the top priority of the state government and social security pension is one such scheme which is providing relief to several people below the poverty line,” the minister added.

Durgu Devi, an 83-year-old widow residing in Mandi’s Dawanda village, is one such beneficiary who received advance pension of ₹4,500 for three months during the pandemic. Ninety-year-old Jhudu Ram and Shari Devi of Dabrot gram panchayat in Karsog, Mandi, have expressed their gratitude towards the CM for providing them pension at their doorstep.

