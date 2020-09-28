e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Himachal front runner in implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission: Jai Ram

Himachal front runner in implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission: Jai Ram

The CM said there are 17,04,231 households in the state out of which 1,61,102 have been provided with tap water in 2019-20.

cities Updated: Sep 28, 2020 17:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Jai Ram Thakur
Jai Ram Thakur(HT File)
         

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said every household in Himachal Pradesh will be provided piped drinking water supply by July 2022 under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

While interacting with beneficiaries via video conferencing here, the CM said Himachal has emerged as a frontrunner in effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the country.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched it on August 15, 2019 with a provision of ₹3.5 lakh crore which envisages to provide functional tap connection to every rural household by 2024 in the country.

The CM said there are 17,04,231 households in the state out of which 1,61,102 have been provided with tap water in 2019-20. He said till date under various programmes, 11 lakh households were provided with tapped water and a target has been fixed for 2,44,351 households during the current financial year.

Himachal Pradesh has been recognised for providing fully functional household tapped water connection in Tashigang village in Lahaul Spiti district, situated at about 14,000 feet above sea level.

He said under the Jal Jeevan Mission, better quality of water is being ensured besides providing drinking water taps in all anganwari and educational institutions.

The CM said 100% coverage had been ensured in Lahaul-Spiti district, Kandaghat development block of Solan district and Pooh development block of Kinnaur district under the mission. He said 89% households were covered in Kinnaur district, 81% in Solan district, 74 % in Bilaspur district, 72% in Hamirpur district, 67% in Mandi district, 62% in Kangra district, 50 % each in Shimla and Kullu districts and 45% in Chamba district.

He said the Jal Shakti department has worked effectively even during the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure that desired targets were achieved within stipulated time period.

The beneficiaries thanked the CM for effectively implementing the scheme to provide tapped water to every rural household.

top news
Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research on it
Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research on it
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
RCB vs MI Live Score: Paddikal, Finch open for Bangalore
RCB vs MI Live Score: Paddikal, Finch open for Bangalore
Make realistic budget estimates, ministries told over unused funds issue
Make realistic budget estimates, ministries told over unused funds issue
Centre drops offset clause in govt-to-govt deal in new weapons buying policy
Centre drops offset clause in govt-to-govt deal in new weapons buying policy
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In