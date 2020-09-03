Himachal govt initiatives ushered in a sea change in people’s lives: Jai Ram

cities

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 19:46 IST

The development and welfare initiatives of the Himachal Pradesh government have ushered in a sea change in the lives of people, especially poor and marginalised communities, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday.

He was addressing office bearers and workers of Sunderngar organisational districts of BJP at Vipasha Sadan in Mandi. Thakur said the state government has completed over two-and-half year’s tenure and achievements during this period were remarkable. “It becomes the duty of each and every party worker to publicize these initiatives and welfare schemes among the people,” he said.

He called for better coordination between the government and the organisation, which was vital to cement the party’s position before the 2022 assembly polls and accomplish mission repeat.

The CM also suggested party workers to discuss internal matters at appropriate party platform and avoid raking up issues in the media. He said all seven morchas (frontal organizations) of the party must work with great coordination to ensure ‘Mission Repeat’ of the BJP government.

He said responsibility assigned by the party must be performed with utmost dedication and honesty. “Party leaders shall establish direct contact with the party workers as well as common people to strengthen party’s footprint and this could be achieved by maximum use of social media,” Thakur said.

He said the massive victory of BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections was due to better coordination and hard work of the party workers.

In his address, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap stressed that improved interaction with the masses at the grassroot level was important for betterment of the organisation. He said steps must be taken to get feedback regarding various policies and programmes of the state government.

Organisation secretary Pawan Rana said party functionaries must effectively counter false propaganda of opposition parties by optimum use of information technology. He said the workers must work with utmost dedication to publicize the policies and achievements of the state government in right perspective.

Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma; Sunderngar MLA and state party general secretary Rakesh Jamwal, District President Dalip Thakur and MLAs Inder Singh, Hira and Vinod Kumar were among others present on the occasion.