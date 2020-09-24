e-paper
Home / Cities / Himachal govt to promote winter sports, tourism in Manali

Himachal govt to promote winter sports, tourism in Manali

CM Jai Ram Thakur said with winter sports would provide an opportunity to the youth to showcase their talent and compete on the international level.

cities Updated: Sep 24, 2020 19:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

Himachal Pradesh government is giving an impetus to the tourism sector and will also promote winter sports, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday.

He was listening to public grievances in Manali where he also held an interaction with the representatives of the International Luge Federation.

He assured the representatives of the federation that winter sports would be encouraged in the state, especially in Manali. He said there is an immense possibility of activities like skiing and mountaineering, among other winter sports, in various areas of the state.

The CM said with winter sports would provide an opportunity to the youth to showcase their talent and compete on the international level. Such events would also attract more tourists to the hill state, Thakur said.

Education minister Govind Singh Thakur, MLA Surender Shourie, State BJP vice-president Dhaneshwari Thakur and BJP district president Bhimsen were present on the occasion.

