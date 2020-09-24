e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Himachal logs 10 Covid deaths, case tally rises to 13,386

Himachal logs 10 Covid deaths, case tally rises to 13,386

cities Updated: Sep 24, 2020 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday logged 337 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the state tally to 13,386. Meanwhile, 10 more people succumbed to the virus.

Of the new cases, 86 were reported in Shimla, 65 in Mandi, 54 in Solan, 36 in Bilaspur, 27 in Sirmaur, 21 in Kangra, 18 in Kullu, 11 in Chamba, 6 in Una, five each in Hamirpur and Kinnaur and three in Lahaul-Spiti.

As many as six fatalities were reported in Kangra district and one each in Chamba, Kullu, Shimla and Sirmaur. With this, the death toll rose to 145.

Kangra chief medical officer Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said that all patients who died of the virus in district were aged above 60 and had co-morbidities.

DEATH RATE RISES TO 1.09%

Himachal has witnessed a steep rise in Covid-related deaths in September. As many as 109 people have succumbed to the virus this month. From March to August, the death toll was just 36. With this, the death rate has gone up from 0.5% to 1.09%.

118% JUMP IN INFECTIONS

Meanwhile, the hill-state saw a 115% jump in Covid-19 infections in September with a total of 7,270 cases being reported this month. The state had 6,116 positive cases till August end.

The recovery rate has also gone up to 69% as 9,232 people have recovered.

There are 3,984 active cases in the state. Solan is the worst affected district with 2,780 cases, followed by 1,979 cases in Kangra, 1,670 in Sirmaur, 1,521 in Mandi, 1,169 in Una, 1,071 in Shimla, 844 in Hamirpur, 780 in Chamba, 724in Bilaspur, 545 in Kullu, 172 in Kinnaur and 131 in Lahaul-Spiti.

top news
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on 5-6 Oct, report next year
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on 5-6 Oct, report next year
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
KXIP vs RCB Live: KXIP thrash RCB by 97 runs
KXIP vs RCB Live: KXIP thrash RCB by 97 runs
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In