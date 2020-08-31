Himachal logs one death, 38 fresh Covid-19 infections

cities

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 16:47 IST

A 68-year-old man succumbed to Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the death toll in the state to 34, officials said.

The deceased was a resident of Nahan in Sirmaur district and died during treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla. Chief medical officer Surekha Chopda said he was referred to IGMC on August 26 as he was a post renal transplant case and was also suffering from phenomena and respiratory diseases. The deceased will be cremated in Nahan.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 38 fresh virus infections, taking the tally to 5,983. Also, 23 more patients have been cured. Special secretary, health, Nipun Jindal said 4,431 patients have recovered so far and 42 have migrated out of the state.

Of the new cases, 10 each were reported in Kullu, Chamba and Hamirpur districts, seven in Kangra and one in Shimla district.

In Kullu district, all 10 cases have been reported in Anni. All new cases are primary contacts of a 57-year-old Covid-19 patient who was referred to IGMC, Shimla on August 27 and is undergoing treatment.

With 1,425 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Sirmaur where 877 cases have been reported till date. Kangra has 849 cases, Hamirpur 544, Una 459, Chamba 425, Mandi 398, Shimla 331, Bilaspur 303, Kullu 283 and 81 cases in Kinnaur district. Lahaul-Spiti remains the least affected district in the state as it has only reported eight Covid-19 cases till date.