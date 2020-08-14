e-paper
Himachal: Pathania hits back at Agnihotri, says oppn leader stooped to new low

Himachal: Pathania hits back at Agnihotri, says oppn leader stooped to new low

The minister said the opposition leader was stating as if only BJP workers have tested positive.

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2020 18:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Congress Legislative Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri had accused the state government officials of spreading Covid-19 in Himachal.
Congress Legislative Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri had accused the state government officials of spreading Covid-19 in Himachal. (HT File)
         

State forest minister Rakesh Pathania on Friday hit back at Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mukesh Agnihotri over his ‘government spreading the virus’ remark.

I have highest of regards for Agnihotri, but he has stooped to a new low in the Himachal politics by making such illogical allegations, Pathania said in a press conference here.

The minister said the opposition leader was stating as if only BJP workers have tested positive.

“Even if some BJP leaders and workers have tested positive, this is because they are working in the field and helping people in the time of crisis and not sitting idle in the confines of their homes like Congress leaders,” said Pathania.

He also justified chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s field visits stating as a leader of the state he must be among the people to boost their morale.

“This is the same Congress leaders who were earlier questioning the CM for not coming out in the field during the pandemic. Now, when he is among the people, they are criticising him,” said Pathania.

He said this was the time to fight the virus collectively and not to play cheap politics.

Pathania questioned the leader of opposition about what he has done for the people and the state during the pandemic. He also flayed the opposition leader for holding the state government responsible for the increasing number of suicides and rapes.

