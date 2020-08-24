e-paper
Home / Cities / Himachal police detain two over ‘Chinese spy’ link

Himachal police detain two over ‘Chinese spy’ link

cities Updated: Aug 24, 2020 20:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla/Dharamshala
Hindustantimes
         

Police have detained two persons, including a Chinese woman and a Tibetan man, for their alleged connection with Charlie Peng, a Chinese national who was involved in a ₹1,000-crore hawala racket and had snooped on the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

“State police and investigating agencies have also established the money transactions between the two and Charlie Peng through a company named SK Traders,” chief minister Jai Ram Thakur told reporters after the state cabinet meeting.

“They were being paid to track and report the movement of the Dalai Lama,” said the CM adding that the state government has beefed up the security of the 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.

Thakur said the state police and Intelligence Bureau (IB) were carrying out a joint investigation into the matter.

The Chinese woman has been identified as Lanhu alias Leena, who was living in Bir village of Kangra district for quite long with her two daughters. She was detained near Dharamshala. The other person is Sonam Wangchuk, who reportedly works at a Tibetan school in Chauntra town of Mandi district.

The CM said he has spoken to the director general of police and further details were awaited.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the security agencies were also questioning two more people closely associated with Wangchuk, who allegedly distributed the hawala money to get information on Dalai Lama’s movement. The transactions into his account were done through nationalised banks.

When contacted, Kangra SP Vimukt Ranjan refused to comment stating he was not probing the matter.

The income tax department had recently arrested Charlie Peng who is accused of allegedly running a hawala racket. Peng was allegedly holding a fake Indian passport. He is accused of creating a web of sham companies which he used to launder hawala funds to and from China. He had also bribed monks in the Majnu-Ka-Tila settlement in Delhi to snoop on the Dalai Lama.

