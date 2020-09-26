e-paper
Home / Cities / Himachal police, IIT Mandi sign deal for sharing expertise

Himachal police, IIT Mandi sign deal for sharing expertise

Under the agreement, IIT students will be taught about police functioning and will also be offered internships with state police units

cities Updated: Sep 26, 2020 15:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who was present at the signing event, said the MoU will help police personnel update their knowledge about new technologies
Shimla To establish an institutional mechanism for interaction, the Himachal Pradesh Police and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for research, analysis and technology programmes on Saturday.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who was present at the signing event, said the MoU will help police personnel update their knowledge about new technologies, geographical and temporal analysis of crime and public order, prediction of crime trends, traffic management, e-challaning, beat patrolling system, threat and security analysis, cybercrime, cyber forensics and cyber security.

He added that the collaboration would be based on research and development activities and capacity building which would involve police officers, IIT faculty, researchers and students. The CM added that under the agreement, IIT students will be taught about police functioning and will also be offered internships with state police units.

He said that this would also facilitate interaction of students with police officers and share knowledge about trends, detection, prediction, analytics and learning about technological matters. Investigation officers will also be able to access technological advancement and its applications in practical policing.

“The collaboration will lead to improved police working, especially with respect to systems, protocols, technologies and training imparted at Police Training Centre, Daroh and other units in the state police,” he added.

