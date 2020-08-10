e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal Pradesh CM to launch mass contact programme on lines of PM’s Mann Ki Baat

Himachal Pradesh CM to launch mass contact programme on lines of PM’s Mann Ki Baat

CONNECTING IN COVID TIMES The programme will be broadcast once a month on social media platforms, radio, and TV; suggestions for its title to be sent by August 15

chandigarh Updated: Aug 10, 2020 12:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
People can share suggestions for the title of the programme on MyGov Himachal portal. The best entry will get a cash prize of ₹5,000. The last date for submission of entries is August 15.
People can share suggestions for the title of the programme on MyGov Himachal portal. The best entry will get a cash prize of ₹5,000. The last date for submission of entries is August 15.
         

Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur will be launching a mass contact programme on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, to interact with people of the state on social media, radio and television.

The programme will be broadcast once a month and the state government has sought suggestions from people on an attractive name for it. The launch date will be announced soon.

People can share suggestions for the title of the programme on MyGov Himachal portal. The best entry will get a cash prize of ₹5,000. The last date for submission of entries is August 15.

The programme will be broadcast by MyGov Himachal portal and the Himachal Pradesh information and public relations department.

A government spokesperson said that the chief minister wants to stay in touch with people of the state through digital means to address the problems faced by them during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Considering the importance of technology nowadays and to increase public participation in governance, the chief minister is considering to start the programme,” he said. People can share their views on events besides inspirational works and provide feedback on state government schemes.

“The common man can convey his views directly to the chief minister. It will certainly help in redressing grievances,” the spokesperson said.

Mann Ki Baat is a radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.

top news
Sachin Pilot reaches out to Congress leadership, puts in an appointment request
Sachin Pilot reaches out to Congress leadership, puts in an appointment request
Indian Rafales practise mountain night flying for Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh
Indian Rafales practise mountain night flying for Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh
LIVE: Former president Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: Former president Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for Covid-19
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty reaches ED office for questioning
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty reaches ED office for questioning
SC rejects lawyer Prashant Bhushan’s regret, to proceed with contempt case
SC rejects lawyer Prashant Bhushan’s regret, to proceed with contempt case
6-yr-old kidnapped and raped in UP’s Hapur, critical; search on for culprit 
6-yr-old kidnapped and raped in UP’s Hapur, critical; search on for culprit 
Court rejects Kerala gold smuggling accused bail, anti-terror law to apply
Court rejects Kerala gold smuggling accused bail, anti-terror law to apply
Indian, Vietnamese & Tibetan community hold anti-China protest in Washington
Indian, Vietnamese & Tibetan community hold anti-China protest in Washington
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya Punjabi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In