Himachal Pradesh govt transfers two IAS officers

Himachal Pradesh govt transfers two IAS officers

Dr Ajay Kumar Sharma transferred as secretary, state ayurveda and youth services and sports, while Rohan Chand Thakur is the new state excise and taxation commissioner

Urban development director Ram Kumar Gautam has been given the additional charge of the town and country planning director with immediate effect.
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday transferred two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

A notification by chief secretary Anil Kumar Khachi said state excise and taxation commissioner Dr Ajay Kumar Sharma was transferred as secretary, state ayurveda and youth services and sports, Shimla.

Town and country planning director Rohan Chand Thakur will be the new state excise and taxation commissioner. He will continue to hold additional charge of managing director, HP Kaushal Vikas Nigam, Shimla, and managing director, HP Financial Corporation, Shimla.

Urban development director Ram Kumar Gautam has been given the additional charge of the town and country planning director with immediate effect.

