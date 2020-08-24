Himachal Pradesh University to conduct postgraduate exams from September 15 onwards

cities

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 17:14 IST

The Himachal Pradesh University will be conducting regular and re-appear postgraduate (PG) examinations for various courses from September 15 onwards, officials said.

The examinations were scheduled to take place earlier this year but were postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Controller of examination JS Negi said the examinations will be conducted as per University Grants Commission guidelines and state government orders. A notification for the schedule of these examinations will be released soon, he added.

As many as 60,000 students throughout the state are expected to appear in these examinations and around 43 centres will be established in the state.

Meanwhile Students Federation of India (SFI) has demanded the university authorities to sanitise university hostels and immediately open them for students during these exams. The SFI has also submitted their demand letter to chief warden of the university regarding it.

The SFI claimed that if hostels will not be opened then students from outside Shimla might face accommodation issues which will also increase financial burden on them. Opening hostels will be a huge relief to students especially students from Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and remote areas of the state, the student party said.