e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Himachal Pradesh University to conduct postgraduate exams from September 15 onwards

Himachal Pradesh University to conduct postgraduate exams from September 15 onwards

The examinations were scheduled to take place earlier this year but were postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

cities Updated: Aug 24, 2020 17:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

The Himachal Pradesh University will be conducting regular and re-appear postgraduate (PG) examinations for various courses from September 15 onwards, officials said.

The examinations were scheduled to take place earlier this year but were postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Controller of examination JS Negi said the examinations will be conducted as per University Grants Commission guidelines and state government orders. A notification for the schedule of these examinations will be released soon, he added.

As many as 60,000 students throughout the state are expected to appear in these examinations and around 43 centres will be established in the state.

Meanwhile Students Federation of India (SFI) has demanded the university authorities to sanitise university hostels and immediately open them for students during these exams. The SFI has also submitted their demand letter to chief warden of the university regarding it.

The SFI claimed that if hostels will not be opened then students from outside Shimla might face accommodation issues which will also increase financial burden on them. Opening hostels will be a huge relief to students especially students from Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and remote areas of the state, the student party said.

top news
LIVE: CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president; a panel to help her in day-to-day functioning
LIVE: CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president; a panel to help her in day-to-day functioning
India answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
India answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
LIVE: Metro services likely to resume in Unlock-4, govt to issue guidelines soon
LIVE: Metro services likely to resume in Unlock-4, govt to issue guidelines soon
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
China dumps large-scale optic fibre cables from India, tariff wars expected
China dumps large-scale optic fibre cables from India, tariff wars expected
CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark
CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In