e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Himachal Public Service Commission changes four centres for HPAS exam

Himachal Public Service Commission changes four centres for HPAS exam

The examination is scheduled to be held on September 13.

cities Updated: Sep 08, 2020 17:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has changed four examination centres, including three in Shimla and one in Hamirpur, for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2019 due to some administrative reasons, officials said.

The examination is scheduled to be held on September 13.

Candidates who were to appear for the examination at Shimla College of Education, Sheetal Kunj Kamla Nagar in Sanjauli, will now take the exam in Rajkiya Kanya MahaVidyalaya, Long Wood, Shimla Centre-II and Rajeev Gandhi Government Degree College Kotshera, Shimla. Those who were to appear in Centre of Excellence Government Degree College Sanjauli, Shimla (Centre-I) will now take the exam in Modern College of Education, Near Halipad, Annadale, Shimla. Those who had to take the exam at Centre of Excellence Government Degree College Sanjauli, Shimla (Centre-II) will appear in HP College of Education, Mauja Majeth, Airport Road, Totu. The centre at Hamirpur Public School, Ward No 10, Ramnagar, Hamirpur has been changed to Gautam College of Pharmacy, (new block) Ward No 10 Near Bus Stand, Hamirpur.

HPPSC joint secretary Ekta Kapta said candidates are advised to download their revised admit card and appear in the said examination at the new centre. He said SMS and e-mail has been already sent to all candidates on their registered mobile number/email ID.

top news
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
5 missing civilians from Arunachal found in China, says Kiren Rijiju
5 missing civilians from Arunachal found in China, says Kiren Rijiju
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Rhea Chakraborty, Accused No 10 in drug case, arrested. Bihar DGP takes a swipe
Rhea Chakraborty, Accused No 10 in drug case, arrested. Bihar DGP takes a swipe
Delhi: Covid tests cross 45,000-mark; highest single-day spike in cases in 76 days
Delhi: Covid tests cross 45,000-mark; highest single-day spike in cases in 76 days
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In