Home / Cities / Himachal reports 1 death, 70 fresh virus infections

Himachal reports 1 death, 70 fresh virus infections

The total number of positive cases in the state has reached 3,334

cities Updated: Aug 09, 2020 19:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Municipal corporation workers sanitising the Mall Road area on Sunday.
Municipal corporation workers sanitising the Mall Road area on Sunday. (Deepak Sansta / HT)
         

A 74-year-old man from Sarakar village in Hamirpur district died due to Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll in the state to 13, officials said on Sunday.

The patient died at around 9:30 pm on Saturday at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital, Ner Chowk in Mandi district. Chief medical officer Dr Devender Sharma said he was suffering from a kidney disease and blood deficiency and was under treatment in Chandigarh from where he returned to Hamirpur on July 26. He was admitted at a Covid Care Centre in Hamirpur for a day and was referred to Ner Chowk hospital on July 28 after his health deteriorated.

INFECTIONS TALLY REACHES 3,334

Seventy more people have tested positive for Covid-19. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state has reached 3,334, officials said.

Also, 47 more patients have recovered and active cases in the state stand at 1,165.

Of the new cases, 23 were reported in Chamba district, 14 in Mandi district, nine in Kangra district, seven each in Solan and Hamirpur, four in Sirmaur, three in Bilaspur, two in Kullu and one in Shimla.

In Hamirpur district, the new cases include a 19-year-old man from Dhanavi village in Bhoranj sub-division, a 25-year-old man from Romehera village in Barsar tehsil, a 40-year-old woman from Jhareri village, a 23-year-old resident of Kohala village who had returned from Baddi on August 1. Others include a 21-year-old man from Rakkar village, a 53-year-old man from Jangalu village and a 37-year-old woman from Loharara village. Chief medical officer Dr Archana Soni said all of them have been shifted to a Dedicated Covid Care Centre.

In Kullu district, a 25-year-old woman from Nirmand and a 23-year-old labourer in Naggar are among the new cases.

Special secretary, health, Nipun Jindal said so far 13 deaths have been reported in the state while 2,128 patients have recovered.

With 818 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Kangra with 529 cases. Sirmaur has 407 cases, Hamirpur 354, Una 273, 250 in Mandi district, 216 in Chamba, 198 in Shimla district, 141 in Bilaspur, 98 in Kullu and 46 in Kinnaur. Lahaul and Spiti remains the least affected district with only four cases.

