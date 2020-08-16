e-paper
Home / Cities / Himachal's patient tally goes past 4,100 with highest single-day spike of 163 cases

Himachal’s patient tally goes past 4,100 with highest single-day spike of 163 cases

Previous single-day spike was on August 13 when 153 cases were reported in the state

cities Updated: Aug 16, 2020 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Coronavirus infections tally in Himachal crossed 4,100-mark as the hill state recorded highest single-day spike of 163 cases on Sunday.

Kangra logged the maximum infections (39), followed by Solan (36), Sirmaur (26), Kullu (19), Mandi (13), Bilaspur (9), Chamba (9), Hamirpur (7), Kangra (5), Una (4) and Shimla (1).

Previous single-day spike was on August 13 when 153 cases were reported in the state.

Sirmaur DC RK Pruthi said among the local patients, 14 were male and five female. All of them were from Paonta Sahib.

Seven labourers from Bihar were among 12 people found infected in Mandi. The patients were staying in Sarkaghat’s Cholthra area. A chemist in Mandi town is another victim of the virus.

Most of the Kullu patients were farm labourers. In Solan most of the patients are factory workers from Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt.

Kangra has recorded its steepest single-day spike with 39 cases. With this, the district’s tally has jumped to 614.

119 CASES LOGGED ON AUGUST 15

On Saturday, HP had seen 119 cases, 25 of which were reported from Solan, 14 from Mandi and 13 each from Kangra, Shimla and Hamirpur.

On Sunday, the state had 1,377 active cases and recorded 2,720 recoveries.

Solan is the worst-hit district with 975 cumulative cases, followed by Kangra (614), Sirmaur (513), Hamirpur (414), Una (327),Mandi (317), Chamba (292), Shimla (231), Kullu (227), Bilaspur (181), Kinnaur (59) and Lahaul and Spiti (6).

FATALITY RATE 0.4%; RECOVERY RATE 65.4%

With 17 deaths to date due to the contagion, Himachal’s fatality rate is just 0.4%, which is lower than the national average of 1.9%.

Himachal has conducted 1, 79,024 tests — 24,393 tests per million, a figure better than the national average of 21,989.

However, the recovery rate in Himachal is 65.4% which is lower than the national rate of 71.9%.

In last one week, the state has clocked growth rate of 3.2% in the number of new infections.

