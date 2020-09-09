Himachal tally climbs to 7,908 with 77 new Covid-19 cases

cities

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 19:14 IST

Himachal Pradesh registered 77 fresh coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the state tally to 7,908.

Of the new cases, 42 were reported in Chamba, 15 in Sirmaur, five each in Shimla and Sirmaur, three in Mandi and one in Bilaspur.

Active cases in the state stand at 2,304 and 5,531 people have recovered so far. The virus has claimed two more lives in the state taking the death toll to 60. A 41-year-old man from Sirmaur died at the Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla. He was suffering from chest infection and difficulty in breathing. Another person succumbed in Solan district.

Chamba chief medical officer Dr Rajesh Guleri said 36 workers of a hydro power project tested positive in Bharmour sub-division of the district.

In Shimla, a CID official on duty at the Himachal Assembly complex has tested positive. He was staying at Kali Bari temple premises with 36 others including 32 police personnel.

With 1,770 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Kangra where 1,196 cases have been reported till date. Sirmaur has 1,085 cases, Hamirpur 685, Una 637, Mandi 557, Chamba 593, , Shimla 467, Bilaspur 426, Kullu 370 and 103 cases in Kinnaur district. Lahaul-Spiti remains the least affected district in the state as it has only reported nineteenCovid-19 cases till date.

Community spead in Shimla, claims official

Recent data of Covid-19 cases established community spread of the virus, Shimla chief medical officer Surekha Chopra said in a statement. “The coronavirus cases are increasing daily and neither their index cases nor travel history is being found which establishes its community spread,” she added.

That was why, the monthly meeting of doctors with ASHA workers was held under the open sky in Shimla on September 7 as open air and sunlight help in reducing the spread of the virus, said the health official. The CMO said wherever possible, the meetings and other programmes should be held in the open.