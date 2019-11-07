Hinjewadi IT park’s nightmare commute: 4-hr traffic jams, waterlogged roads, crater-like potholes

cities

PUNE Unseasonal rains, poor condition of roads, illegal parking and encroachments. That may read like the situation any part of Pune faces; any part of old Pune that is not traditionally built for the vagaries the urban landscape offer.

However, the reality is that three lakh Punekars - either living and working in, or driving to the Rajiv Gandhi IT Park at Hinjewadi - have to deal with what is increasingly appearing to be poor civic management and infrastructual imcompetence.

The 235mm of rain received by Pune in October has only exacerbated the situation, with commute times, to or from Hinjewadi, rising from an already incredulous two hours, at a minimum, to as much as four hours. One way, that is.

Especially in focus is the water logging on the main stretch of Manngaon road leading to phase two and phase three of the IT Park.

Neha Negi, a front line developer working in Phase I of Hinjewadi and resident of Kalewadi, says, “It took me almost 30 minutes to cross 4km from Kalewadi to Hinjewadi Phase I daily. There is heavy traffic on Hinjewadi bridge and at Shivaji chowk Hinjewadi. I mostly go by PMPML bus, or a private taxi service.”

Nihar Nighojkar, a Hinjewadi employee, says, “I stay in Bavdhan and it took me two hours to cross a distance of the 20-km to Hinjewadi, during the rains. The Hinjewadi-Mann road and the crossing at White Square in Phase 1 is full of potholes.”

Arun Pawar, another Hinjewadi IT Park employee,says he is a resident of Katraj and spent three hours in traffic on Monday. “I left Hinjewadi at 7.30 pm and reached Katraj at 10.30 pm. Usually it takes me only an hour-and-a-half,” says Paar.

Rakesh Dhandode, an IT employee, says: “I have been working here (Hinjewwadi) for the last eight years, but in the last one-and-a-half year the traffic problem has worsened. When the city witnessed rain I spent two hours to travel a distance of just 10 km, to Sanghvi.”

Taking responsibility

Neelam Jadhav, ACP (traffic), Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate

“There are multiple authorities functioning in Hinjewadi like municipal corporations, gram panchyat and MIDC. The road repair work and drainage related issues have to be solved on priority basis though these authorities are waiting for rains to end. While there are three lakh vehicles on the road leaving Hinjewadi every evening, police are trying to manage traffic by deploying staff between 6.45 pm to 11 pm.”

MIDC’s executive engineer Nilesh Modhave

“Roads in MIDC limits are in good condition and there are no potholes. The approaching roads in other governing body jurisdictions may have problems.”

Hinjewadi Grampanchyat Gramsevak Tulshiram Raykar

“The Hinjewadi grampanchyat is floating the tender for concretising Sakhare vasti to Panam road, near Panchratna Hotel, as it is reported to have heavy potholes.”

PCMC assistant commissioner Anna Bodade

“The approach roads towards Hinjewadi in PCMC limit use to not have any potholes.”