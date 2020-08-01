e-paper
Home / Cities / Hooch tragedy: Ludhiana MLA demands Rs 1-crore compensation for victims’ families

Hooch tragedy: Ludhiana MLA demands Rs 1-crore compensation for victims’ families

LIP leader Simarjeet Singh Bains alleged that the Congress and the SAD were encouraging liquor mafia in Punjab

cities Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Lok Insaaf party leader Simarjit Singh Bains (centre) along with others addressing media persons in Ludhiana on Saturday.
Lok Insaaf party leader Simarjit Singh Bains (centre) along with others addressing media persons in Ludhiana on Saturday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Accusing the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of encouraging liquor mafia in the state and slamming the state government for failing to tighten the noose around them, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president and MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains demanded that the state government should pay a compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the families of those who died after consuming spurious liquor in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Batala (Gurdaspur).

During a press meet at his office in Kot Mangal Singh on Saturday, Bains said that the chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had taken an oath to make Punjab drug-free but had failed to eradicate ‘Chitta’ from the state and now deaths were also taking place due to spurious liquor.

Bains said, “Illegal liquor factories were earlier sealed in Khanna and Ghanaur but no action was taken against the Congress and Akali leaders who are behind such illegal trade. The illegal liquor factories in Khanna and Ghanaur were being run by Congress leaders while the material used for making spurious liquor in Ghanaur was being supplied by a SAD leader.”

While demanding compensation for the families of the deceased, Bains said that the state government should tighten the noose around the liquor mafia, otherwise the LIP will plan an agitation against the government.

