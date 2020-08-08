e-paper
Home / Cities / HOOCH TRAGEDY: Capt stepped out only when we raised an outcry: MP Bajwa

HOOCH TRAGEDY: Capt stepped out only when we raised an outcry: MP Bajwa

Dares Jakhar to get him expelled from Congress, says has failed to unite the party in Punjab

cities Updated: Aug 08, 2020 00:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Batala
Hindustantimes
         

Stepping up his attack on Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh over the hooch tragedy in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts, Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday said Amarinder ventured out of his house after five months only when they raised an outcry over the issue.

“Due to our efforts to raise the issue before the governor, Amarinder Singh woke up from a deep slumber to meet the victims’ families,” he said while interacting with the mediapersons.

While the CM met the families at Tarn Taran, Bajwa went to Batala to meet the victims’ kin. His attacks on the Congress government have prompted Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar and cabinet ministers to demand his expulsion from the party.

Questioning Jakhar’s performance as the party’s state unit chief, Bajwa said, “He has failed to unite the Congress in Punjab. I invite him to come with me to meet the party national president. We will see who is expelled from the party. I would like to remind him that he had to walk out of the CM’s residence in Chandigarh after a low-rank security official asked him to deposit his phone. What can a person who has no guts to stand against such disrespect do?”

“He started his political career from Rajasthan, from where he reached Gurdaspur. Will he go to Narowal (Pakistan) after being rejected by voters of Gurdaspur?” he questioned.

Congress MLA from Sri Hargobind Pur Balwinder Singh Ladi also accompanied him during his visit. “I accompanied him to meet the aggrieved families. Besides, my constituency witnessed some deaths,” said Ladi.

On Bajwa’s remarks, the MLA said, “Everyone is demanding an impartial inquiry into the tragedy. I cannot comment on anything else said by him.”

