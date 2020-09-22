e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Hoshiarpur distiller brewed liquor with fake export permits, faces FIR

Hoshiarpur distiller brewed liquor with fake export permits, faces FIR

cities Updated: Sep 22, 2020 01:08 IST
Gagandeep Jassowal
Gagandeep Jassowal
         

A Hoshiarpur-based distillery, Lloyd Bottling and Blending, faces a criminal case after it was found producing liquor on the basis of a fake export permit for Bhutan and was to sell the alcoholic beverage illegally in the local market.

The state excise department has written to the Hoshiarpur police to register an FIR against firm owner Jagmeet Singh Bhatia, a resident of Chauni Kalan in the district.

In a note to the state excise commissioner, the assistant excise commissioner (Hoshiarpur) said the department conducted a surprise checking on September 12 at Lloyd Bottling and Blending at Chauni Kalan.

During the raid, the team found 700 boxes of Lion 13 whisky allegedly prepared for export to Bhutan.

It recovered 197 boxes of liquor with bottles without any brand logo besides 59,400 cap seals without brand logo. The firm representatives showed the excise officials three import permits purportedly issued by the Bhutanese authorities on July 31. Smelling a rat, the district excise officials wrote to the Bhutanese embassy in New Delhi to check whether the permits were genuine.

In reply, the Bhutanese authorities refused to have issued any import permits.

The excise department has recommended a case against Bhatia under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (whoever fraudulently uses as genuine any document which he knows reason to believe to be a forged) of the Indian Penal Code.

It also sought an in-depth probe into the matter to find if more people were involved in this.

Acting Sadar station house officer (SHO) Baljit Singh said he was not aware of the matter and will look into it.

top news
Unregulated digital media can spark hate, terror: Govt to SC
Unregulated digital media can spark hate, terror: Govt to SC
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody ends on Tuesday: What we know so far
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody ends on Tuesday: What we know so far
‘Committed to global order based on rules post-Covid-19’: Harsh Shringla
‘Committed to global order based on rules post-Covid-19’: Harsh Shringla
Samajwadi Party won’t contest Bihar assembly polls, will support RJD
Samajwadi Party won’t contest Bihar assembly polls, will support RJD
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In