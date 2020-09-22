Hoshiarpur distiller brewed liquor with fake export permits, faces FIR

cities

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 01:08 IST

A Hoshiarpur-based distillery, Lloyd Bottling and Blending, faces a criminal case after it was found producing liquor on the basis of a fake export permit for Bhutan and was to sell the alcoholic beverage illegally in the local market.

The state excise department has written to the Hoshiarpur police to register an FIR against firm owner Jagmeet Singh Bhatia, a resident of Chauni Kalan in the district.

In a note to the state excise commissioner, the assistant excise commissioner (Hoshiarpur) said the department conducted a surprise checking on September 12 at Lloyd Bottling and Blending at Chauni Kalan.

During the raid, the team found 700 boxes of Lion 13 whisky allegedly prepared for export to Bhutan.

It recovered 197 boxes of liquor with bottles without any brand logo besides 59,400 cap seals without brand logo. The firm representatives showed the excise officials three import permits purportedly issued by the Bhutanese authorities on July 31. Smelling a rat, the district excise officials wrote to the Bhutanese embassy in New Delhi to check whether the permits were genuine.

In reply, the Bhutanese authorities refused to have issued any import permits.

The excise department has recommended a case against Bhatia under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (whoever fraudulently uses as genuine any document which he knows reason to believe to be a forged) of the Indian Penal Code.

It also sought an in-depth probe into the matter to find if more people were involved in this.

Acting Sadar station house officer (SHO) Baljit Singh said he was not aware of the matter and will look into it.