Hotels in Kullu district’s Parvati valley to reopen from September 15, offer 50% discount to tourists

cities

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 19:18 IST

To revamp the tourism sector which has been badly affected during the last six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, hoteliers in Parvati valley of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district have decided to reopen hotels from September 15 with an offer of 50% discount to attract tourists.

Manikaran Hotel Association president Kishan Thakur said around 300 hotels and homestays will reopen for tourists and all preparations are being made by the hoteliers. He said the hotels will be operated as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) issued by the government and it will be compulsory for tourists to provide the Covid-19 negative report.

Besides, hoteliers have also demanded the state government to open a bank in Kasol and let tourists enter the state without any pass. The hotel association has also suggested that the state government should start plying deluxe buses to Kullu-Manali from Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Shimla to attract tourists.

The hospitality and tourism sector has suffered huge losses amid the pandemic. However, many locals are against the idea of reopening hotels since the state has been witnessing a surge in infections daily and allowing tourists might make the situation even worse.

Hotels and homestays had reopened for tourists in Jibhi and Tirthan valley on September 5.