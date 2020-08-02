e-paper
Hours after lifting of restrictions from containment zone, woman dies in hit-and-run on Shahpur road in Ludhiana

Hours after lifting of restrictions from containment zone, woman dies in hit-and-run on Shahpur road in Ludhiana

The Shahpur road had been closed for commuters after it was declared a micro containment zone due to the increased Covid-19 cases.

cities Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Hours after the district administration opened the Shahpur road for commuters, an elderly woman died in a hit-and-run case on Saturday night, the police said.

The victim was identified as Amarjit Kaur, 65, who along with her son had come out of the house for an evening walk.

The Shahpur road had been closed for commuters after it was declared a micro containment zone due to the increased Covid-19 cases.

Gurinder Singh, son of the deceased, said he used to take his mother for post-dinner walks. On Saturday at around 9.30pm, a speeding Toyota Innova car plying on the wrong side of the road hit his mother from the rear. The woman was tossed six feet in the air, and the driver managed to escape.

Gurinder rushed his mother to the hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries.

Assistant sub-inspector Des Raj, who is investigating the case, said that the victim’s son had jotted down the registration number of the car and the accused, Noni, was traced to Barewal road. The accused owns a shop on Shahpur road.

A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence was lodged against the accused and a hunt was on for his arrest, the ASI added.

65-year-old man dies in mishap

In another case, a 65-year-old man died in a road mishap at Vardhman Chowk on Saturday evening. The man was returning home on his scooter from work when a speeding truck hit his two-wheeler. He fell on the road and died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Surjit Singh, 65, of Jamalpur, who was a driver by profession. The victim’s son lodged a complaint with the police. The driver of the truck tried to escape, but the onlookers raised an alarm and managed to nab him.

ASI Pavittar Singh said the police have arrested the accused, Gurinder Singh, of Lalton Kalan village. A case was registered against him under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

