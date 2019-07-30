Hours after water recedes, some areas are still without electricity in Badlapur

cities

Even 36 hours after the water receded in Badlapur following flooding, some areas continue to remain in the dark. Water and electricity supply were disrupted after water levels in the area rose by around 1.5m on Friday.

“This is the third day we are surviving without power since the floods. I have still not gone back to my house and am staying at a relative’s place. It is difficult to stay without water or proper electricity supply. I am still not sure of the damage to my belongings as I was unable to check without electricity,” said Savita Adlikar,38, resident of Rameshwadi in Badlapur.

“We are trying our best to ensure everything is in order soon,” said Prakash Borse, chief officer, Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council. In many areas adjacent to Barvi Dam, residents faced water shortage as underground tanks were filled with muddy water.

In some areas, water entered the electric meter boxes installed at houses as well as power transformers.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) officials are repairing the same.

“We had to send repairmen to each and every society and ensure everything is in order before the supply is resumed. This is a tedious process, and we have initiated the repair work,” said an official from MSEDCL.

Although the local municipal council is supplying food and water to residents, these are not sufficient. “I have two children and have to ensure they get clean drinking water. When we have our daily meals, the local corporator visits us and provides food, but water is limited,” said Sachin Bhosale, 47, a resident of Shani Nagar. Residents from these areas have stopped going to work or travelling to far off places as they are awaiting the return of these basic amenities. “I cannot leave my family in a house with no electricity or water supply. In case of an emergency they will be troubled so I decided to take the day off from work,” said Adil Ibrahim, a resident of Rameshwadi.

Some residents reported sighting snakes after the water receded. As a result, many are not keen to return to their homes.

