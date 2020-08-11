HP govt offered 24,527 teleconsultations on e-Sanjeevani portal during covid-19 pandemic

cities

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 18:14 IST

Himachal Pradesh has ranked third across the country for registering the highest number of consultations on e-Sanjeevani portal after Tamil Nadu with 32,035 consultations and Andhra Pradesh with 28,960 consultations as the state has facilitated 24,527 consultations through e-Sanjeevani and e-Sanjeevani OPD portals.

A spokesperson of the state government on Tuesday said that Himachal Pradesh had responded swiftly and put in place telemedicine services in March in the larger public interest. The e-Sanjeevani portal started on March 31 in the state. This portal is meant to connect the most peripheral health institutions i.e. health sub-centres and primary health centres with specialists and super-specialists in medical colleges of the state.

He said that the government has notified 1,022 facilities comprising 504 health sub-centres and 518 PHCs to be upgraded as health and wellness centres for providing Comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC) which is the key determinant in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) under Aayushman Bharat.

For providing teleconsultation services, the health and wellness centres were equipped with 867 desktops along with speakers and webcams to provide teleconsultation and another 199 desktops are in the process of being supplied. As of now, there are 303 active health sub-centres which are connected with PHC Ner Chowk Mandi College who are availing the service of teleconsultation. Currently, over 446 PHCs of the state are working both as a hub for community health officers, he added.