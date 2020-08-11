e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / HP govt offered 24,527 teleconsultations on e-Sanjeevani portal during covid-19 pandemic

HP govt offered 24,527 teleconsultations on e-Sanjeevani portal during covid-19 pandemic

Himachal Pradesh has ranked third across the country for registering the highest number of consultations on e-Sanjeevani portal

cities Updated: Aug 11, 2020 18:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Himachal Pradesh has ranked third across the country for registering the highest number of consultations on e-Sanjeevani portal after Tamil Nadu with 32,035 consultations and Andhra Pradesh with 28,960 consultations as the state has facilitated 24,527 consultations through e-Sanjeevani and e-Sanjeevani OPD portals.

A spokesperson of the state government on Tuesday said that Himachal Pradesh had responded swiftly and put in place telemedicine services in March in the larger public interest. The e-Sanjeevani portal started on March 31 in the state. This portal is meant to connect the most peripheral health institutions i.e. health sub-centres and primary health centres with specialists and super-specialists in medical colleges of the state.

He said that the government has notified 1,022 facilities comprising 504 health sub-centres and 518 PHCs to be upgraded as health and wellness centres for providing Comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC) which is the key determinant in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) under Aayushman Bharat.

For providing teleconsultation services, the health and wellness centres were equipped with 867 desktops along with speakers and webcams to provide teleconsultation and another 199 desktops are in the process of being supplied. As of now, there are 303 active health sub-centres which are connected with PHC Ner Chowk Mandi College who are availing the service of teleconsultation. Currently, over 446 PHCs of the state are working both as a hub for community health officers, he added.

top news
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Mobile Headline
Mobile Headline
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
‘No formal inquiry into Galwan Valley clash’: Government denies report
‘No formal inquiry into Galwan Valley clash’: Government denies report
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In