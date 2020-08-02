e-paper
Aug 02, 2020
HP govt received ₹81.92 crore donation for Covid-19 response fund

The state disaster management authority has created Covid-19 State Disaster Response Fund to provide Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to health workers and other frontline warriors and ensure smooth supply of all other essential commodities like food items and medicines for contributions and donations.

Aug 02, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Shimla
The digitisation of decision making process has paved way for transparency and good governance at all levels in matters of development and policy implementation in Himachal Pradesh and the same was reflected in the management of Covid-19 funds, principal secretary revenue and disaster management Onkar Chand Sharma said on Sunday.

He said the state government ensured full transparency in the collection and utilisation of Covid-19 funds, details of which are available on a single click. “Faced with pandemic and a devastating lockdown on economic activities, the state government has put in place measures to respond to immediate needs of frontline workers, organisations and public,” he said.

People of the state have generously contributed towards the Covid fund. Till July 15, 2020, donations of ₹81, 92, 62,087 have been received for the Covid response fund.

“Out of the total amount, ₹79,72,00,824 has been received offline and ₹2,20,61,263 through online mode. An amount of ₹ 18,52,97,033 has been provided to different districts, departments and organisations for various relief and preventive measures,” Sharma said.

He said 6,463 people have contributed through online donations and 3,945 people through offline mode.

This includes industrialists, businessmen, organisations, panchayats, women and youth groups, students and other individuals.

The major contributors included Baba Balak Nath Trust, Hamirpur, which contributed ₹ 6 crore. Other contributors were Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Procter & Gamble Home Product Private limited, Man Kind Pharma Limited, Pidilite Industries, HP State Agricultural Marketing Board, Himachal Road Transport Corporation.

He said ₹3.65 crore was released to the various departments for purchase of PPE kits. Besides, the state disaster management authority remitted ₹ 47,67,280 to Indian Railways, ₹ 5,02,05,345 to Himachal Road Transport Corporation and ₹ 7,71,719 to commissioner, Corporation of Chennai to bring back the residents of Himachal stranded in various parts of the country.

For deployment of police and home guards various districts and police department was given ₹5.11 crores. For the purchase of sanitisers and masks, ₹55 lakh were provided to civic bodies and other departments. An amount of ₹3.18 crore was given to mission director of National Health Mission to provide incentives to ASHA workers during the pandemic.

He said the state disaster management authority is maintaining high level of transparency in the transactions of the funds as a result of which people have been contributing generously.

