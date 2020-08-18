e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / HP police carries out week-long drive against drug menace

HP police carries out week-long drive against drug menace

Drug trafficking in the borders and selected pockets of some districts are of great concern and it needed to be dealt with firm hands, said director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu.

cities Updated: Aug 18, 2020 20:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

In a bid to curb drug menace in Himachal Pradesh, a Special Task Force headed by the commandants of the police battalions carried out a week-long drive from August 3 to 12 by conducting raids, seizures and gathering intelligence.

Drug trafficking in the borders and selected pockets of some districts are of great concern and it needed to be dealt with firm hands, said director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu.

He said preventive steps taken by the district superintendent of police needed to be augmented from other police units. An urgent need for augmenting the efforts and increasing the tempo to build pressure on drug traffickers was felt, the DGP added.

Seven commandants of battalion were sent to the districts for a week to collect and collate intelligence about drug trafficking. “They actively conducted raids, searches, seizures. In some cases, they were associated with investigating officers of the local police station for carrying out raids and further investigation of the cases,” Kundu said.

The commandants were assisted by DSPs from CID and staff from Battalions and other units.

They met stakeholders and enlisted important issues required for preparation of a wider road map for combating the menace of drug trafficking in the state. They also interacted with cross sections of the society, including public representatives.

“Teams deployed also collected data on drug users and traffickers which will be useful for making relevant policies on prevention of drug trafficking in an organised way,” the DGP said.

During the drive, 17 cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act and Excise Act were registered and 20 accused were arrested.

The STF destroyed cannabis plants on 5 Bigha of private land in Kullu district, recovered 3,106 Tramadol capsules from Sirmaur district, 2.5kg poppy straw in Una, 900 liters of Lahan (locally brewed liquor) in Bilaspur district, 5.4kg poppy straw in Baddi area of Solan and10gm heroin in Kangra district.

A detailed report will be presented before the competent authorities by the STF to help evolve a comprehensive strategy.

top news
Does the PM Cares Fund require an audit by the CAG? What the Supreme Court said
Does the PM Cares Fund require an audit by the CAG? What the Supreme Court said
Sushant Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict on Rhea’s plea tomorrow
Sushant Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict on Rhea’s plea tomorrow
On mission Dhaka, foreign secretary hands over PM Modi’s message to Sheikh Hasina
On mission Dhaka, foreign secretary hands over PM Modi’s message to Sheikh Hasina
Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Donald Trump in 2016: US Senate
Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Donald Trump in 2016: US Senate
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
Pandit Jasraj’s mortal remains to reach Mumbai tomorrow, says Shweta Pandit
Pandit Jasraj’s mortal remains to reach Mumbai tomorrow, says Shweta Pandit
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In