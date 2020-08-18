HP police carries out week-long drive against drug menace

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 20:23 IST

In a bid to curb drug menace in Himachal Pradesh, a Special Task Force headed by the commandants of the police battalions carried out a week-long drive from August 3 to 12 by conducting raids, seizures and gathering intelligence.

Drug trafficking in the borders and selected pockets of some districts are of great concern and it needed to be dealt with firm hands, said director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu.

He said preventive steps taken by the district superintendent of police needed to be augmented from other police units. An urgent need for augmenting the efforts and increasing the tempo to build pressure on drug traffickers was felt, the DGP added.

Seven commandants of battalion were sent to the districts for a week to collect and collate intelligence about drug trafficking. “They actively conducted raids, searches, seizures. In some cases, they were associated with investigating officers of the local police station for carrying out raids and further investigation of the cases,” Kundu said.

The commandants were assisted by DSPs from CID and staff from Battalions and other units.

They met stakeholders and enlisted important issues required for preparation of a wider road map for combating the menace of drug trafficking in the state. They also interacted with cross sections of the society, including public representatives.

“Teams deployed also collected data on drug users and traffickers which will be useful for making relevant policies on prevention of drug trafficking in an organised way,” the DGP said.

During the drive, 17 cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act and Excise Act were registered and 20 accused were arrested.

The STF destroyed cannabis plants on 5 Bigha of private land in Kullu district, recovered 3,106 Tramadol capsules from Sirmaur district, 2.5kg poppy straw in Una, 900 liters of Lahan (locally brewed liquor) in Bilaspur district, 5.4kg poppy straw in Baddi area of Solan and10gm heroin in Kangra district.

A detailed report will be presented before the competent authorities by the STF to help evolve a comprehensive strategy.