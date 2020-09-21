HP Police traces 414 missing people in month-long drive

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 20:41 IST

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Monday claimed that it has succeeded in tracing out as many as 414 missing people from the state during a month-long special drive launched in August this year.

As per the official information, around 111 males, 252 females and 51 children, and the maximum number of persons were traced in the districts of Mandi (70), Sirmaur (62), Shimla (59) and Kullu (50).

Director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said Himachal Pradesh has reported 18,571 missing persons since 2008, out of whom 16,958 people have been traced, while 1,613 persons continue to remain missing, adding that the maximum number of untraced missing persons are in Kullu (221), Mandi (207) and Baddi (194).

Overall percentage of traced persons in the state is 91.31%, which is quite satisfactory, the DGP said.

“During the one-month drive, various search teams were constituted at sub-division levels, consisting of 39 NGOs, 38 head constables, 89 male constables, 46 female constables, and 14 home guards. These teams visited 994 shelter homes, bus stands, religious places etc and screened 615 people including children,” the DGP informed.

The police have been conducting such drives for the past several years, and 827 persons were traced during the drives in last three years.

Two special drives were launched in 2013 and total 304 missing persons were traced out. Thereafter, a nationwide campaign to trace out missing children was carried out in 2015 and 2016, during which 51 missing children were located.

During the year 2017, 210 missing persons (73 men, 137 women) were traced out, while in 2018, 252 persons (86 men, 166 women) and in the year 2019, 365 such persons (126 men, 239 women) were located.

Kundu said this year’s special campaign remained most successful as compared to the previous ones carried out in 2017, 2018 and 2019, during which 210, 252 and 365 missing persons were traced respectively.