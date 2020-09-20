e-paper
HP to make adventure tourism safer with technology: Minister

HP to make adventure tourism safer with technology: Minister

Global Position System (GPS) tracking system will be used for paragliding, trekking and other adventure activities.

cities Updated: Sep 20, 2020 17:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

Adventure tourism will be made safer in Himachal Pradesh with the use of technology and new rules are being prepared for it, language art and culture minister Govind Singh Thakur said on Saturday while presiding over a meeting of tourism and civil aviation.

The meeting was aimed at exploring ways to make river rafting, paragliding and other tourism activities safer in the state.

“Global Position System (GPS) tracking system will be used for paragliding, trekking and other adventure activities. The GPS tracking band will ensure safety of tourists and guides in tough condition so that rescue operation can be carried out immediately,” he said.

He said the tourism department is organising various training programs for people associated with adventure activities in the state. “The tourism department will soon start online registration facility for conducting adventure activities. A coordination between tourism, forest, police and health department will be established with an aim of promoting adventure activities in the state,” the minister said.

