HPTU to start BTech, MBA at off-campus centre in Lahaul-Spiti

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 17:06 IST

In a move that will benefit students in tribal areas, Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Hamirpur, is going to introduce Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in tourism and hospitality management at its off-campus centre in Lahaul-Spiti from the current academic year.

Technical education minister Ram Lal Markanda said the university has established an off-campus centre for the first time in a tribal area where these courses will be introduced.

SETS ‘VISION 21/21’

The university has initiated ‘Vision 2021’ under which it has decided to do 21 things in the year 2021.

Markanda said in the next year, the university authorities have planned to start BTech in computer science, PhD in management and technology, set up a skill development centre, recreation centre, stadium, auditorium, open-air theatre, gymnasium, community radio, research hub, separate hostel for students from tribal areas, vice-chancellor residence, residence for non-teaching staff, tuck shops, besides construction of educational block phase-2 and of guest house.

University will go completely paperless from next academic session.

TO BE RENAMED

To promote skill development in the university, Himachal Pradesh Technical University will be renamed as State Technical and Skill Development University.

Markanda said the board of governor has granted permission to change the university’s name and the matter will be raised in the cabinet meeting for approval.