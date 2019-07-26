HRD ministry red-flags fake board to Delhi directorate of education

The Ministry of Human Resource and Development (HRD) on Friday issued an advisory against a fake education board -- Board of Higher Secondary Education — operating in the national capital.

The ministry has asked the Delhi government’s directorate of education (DoE) not to accept any document produced by the board concerned regarding its recognition. The ministry said the board was dissolved in July, 1962, by the directorate itself.

The ministry said, “It has come to the notice of the ministry of HRD that one entity operating in the name of “Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi” is claiming to be a recognised Board of education by this ministry vide letter no. 1812/2009/SKT-1 dated 29/06/2009 and letter no. 3-5/2013/Sch.3 dated the 26th April, 2013. On scrutiny of relevant records of this ministry, it has been found that no such letters have ever been issued by this ministry in favour of the so-called board. These letters are completely forged and fabricated.”

The ministry asked DoE to cross-check any document received from the said board. “If any other document is produced by the said board in relation with the recognition, then the same may be deemed to be fake and the veracity of the documents may first be got confirmed from the concerned organisation/ministry. The general public, all students, their parents and all other stakeholders are, therefore, advised to take note of the above facts and act accordingly,” the advisory added.

Last year, DoE had also red-flagged 12 fake education boards operating in the city. The boards declared fake by DoE included the Urdu Education Board, Gramin Mukth Vidhalyai Shiksha Sansthan, Delhi Board of Secondary Education, the Central Board of Higher Secondary Education and National Open School and Board of Secondary Open Education, Delhi, among others.

Officials in DoE said they were yet receive the advisory. Binay Bhushan, director of the DoE, said the directorate will take note of the advisory after receiving it.

