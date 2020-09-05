e-paper
Home / Cities / HSPCB issues show-cause notice to 11 Panipat hotels

HSPCB issues show-cause notice to 11 Panipat hotels

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Eleven hotels of the Panipat City were found violating environmental norms by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

HSPCB’s regional officer Kamaljit Singh has issued show-cause notices to these hotels under Section 33-A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and 31 A of the (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

As per the notices, the said hotels have not applied for consent to operate under the water and air acts.

The hotels were being run illegally without valid consent to operate and have not submitted any application for same. The orders categorically mentioned that if the hotels failed to comply with the deficiencies within the stipulated period, further action will be taken against the owners of these hotels.

Kamaljit Singh said the hotels have been asked to give their reply why they failed to fulfil the terms and conditions.

