Huge cache of arms recovered near LoC in Kashmir

Huge cache of arms recovered near LoC in Kashmir

cities Updated: Jun 09, 2020 18:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday claimed to have recovered a large stash of arms and ammunition near the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Keran sector.

The police said that based on a reliable input a joint search operation was launched by Kupwara police and Army 6 Rashtriya Rifles in Keran village and forest areas along the Line of Control.

Inspector-general of police, Vijay Kumar confirmed that during the combing operation large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from a weapons dump.

The recoveries included five AK 47 rifles, 15 AK Mag, AK Rds - 443, two UBGL, 57 UBGL grenades, 9mm pistols, 9mm pistol mag 9mm pistol Rds, hand grenades and AK sling.

“With this joint operation security forces deployed in Kupwara have successfully foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terror operatives to smuggle illegal weapons into the valley and spread terrorism,” Kumar said.

The police have registered a case and taken up further investigation.

Meanwhile, an overground worker of LeT Irfan Ahmad Wani of Shatlu Rafiabad Baramulla was arrested by a joint party of SOG Baramulla, 52 RR and 53 CRPF at Kralhar Baramulla and a Chinese pistol 1 magazine and four Rds and mobile phone were recovered from him.

