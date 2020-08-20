e-paper
Huge cache of drugs seized by Haryana Police in a month

Huge cache of drugs seized by Haryana Police in a month

Fourteen cases under the NDPS Act were registered in Ambala, 26 in Yamunanagar and 16 in Kurukshetra and a total of 67 persons were arrested with drugs

cities Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindistan Times, Ambala
Hindustantimes
         

In a special operation, the Haryana Police have recovered a huge cache of drugs in Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra districts of Ambala Division in one month.

Sharing details, IG, Ambala Range Y Puran Kumar said that from July 16 to August 16, 14 cases under the NDPS Act were registered in Ambala, 26 in Yamunanagar and 16 in Kurukshetra and a total of 67 persons were arrested with drugs.

“Around 8155 kg cannabis, 283.54gm smack, 226.10gm heroin, 1.56kg opium, 53.15kg bhuki, 140gm charas, 5,258 intoxicating capsules, 1,486 intoxicating pills and 100 intoxicant injections were recovered. Similarly, taking action against those possessing and selling illegal weapons, 36 cases were registered and 49 accused were arrested,” Kumar said in a statement.

