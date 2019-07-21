Hundreds gather outside Sheila Dikshit’s residence for a last glance

Sunil Kumar has special memories of December 4, 1998. It is the date when the Congress won elections in Delhi and it was clear Sheila Dikshit would be the chief minister. It is also the date Kumar married Mamta.

Dikshit ruled Delhi for another 15 years.

“On December 6, 1998, Sheila ji took oath as the new CM of the city and on the same day she attended my wedding reception. She will always have a special place in my heart,” said 47-year-old Kumar, an office-bearer in the ‘scheduled caste/scheduled tribes department’ of Delhi Congress.

On Saturday, Kumar was among hundreds of Congress workers who had flocked outside Dikshit’s residence to catch a last glimpse of the senior Congress leader.

Dikshit, 81, died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday.

Around 5.20 pm, the three-term CM’s body was taken to her residence in south-east Delhi’s Nizamuddin East, following which people started to trickle in. Among the visitors were senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dikshit’s mortal remains will remain at her residence till 11.30 am on Sunday after which it will be taken to the Congress head office Akbar Road. Her cremation would be conducted Nigambodh Ghat around 2.30 pm on Sunday.

The Delhi government has announced a two-day state mourning in memory of Dikshit, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

Among the visitors was 62-year-old Devendra Atri, a party worker from Mehrauli, who remembered Dikshit as a “coffee lover” and recalled having tasted coffee for the first time at her residence.

A few political personalities shared anecdotes as they remembered Dikshit and appreciated the work she had done for Delhi in 15 years. While Congress leader and former Delhi minister Kiran Walia recalled Dikshit as her mentor, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan Vijay Goel recalled how she loved the paranthas she once had at his place during a meeting.

“She was so generous. She never said no to party workers. I regret failing to have posed in a photograph with her,” said Maina Narzinari, 55, who migrated from West Bengal around 13 years ago and joined the Congress as a worker. Narzinari recalled attending a lunch organised at Dikshit’s residence on her 80th birthday last year.

Heavy police force was deployed in Nizamuddin East locality and all roads leading to Dikshit’s residence were barricaded, with access prohibited for vehicles. Security gates were later installed in the entrance to her house as the size of the crowd soared with time.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 00:30 IST