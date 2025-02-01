Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.73 °C, check weather forecast for February 1, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on February 1, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 1, 2025, is 27.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.73 °C and 32.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 06:11 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 2, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.99 °C and 33.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 2, 2025
|27.97
|Sky is clear
|February 3, 2025
|31.50
|Broken clouds
|February 4, 2025
|31.13
|Broken clouds
|February 5, 2025
|30.45
|Overcast clouds
|February 6, 2025
|32.04
|Overcast clouds
|February 7, 2025
|32.57
|Few clouds
|February 8, 2025
|32.99
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on February 1, 2025
