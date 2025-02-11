Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.69 °C, check weather forecast for February 11, 2025
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 11, 2025, is 28.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.69 °C and 32.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:44 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.7 °C and 34.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 168.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 12, 2025
|28.77
|Few clouds
|February 13, 2025
|31.73
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|32.18
|Sky is clear
|February 15, 2025
|31.79
|Sky is clear
|February 16, 2025
|32.49
|Sky is clear
|February 17, 2025
|33.69
|Scattered clouds
|February 18, 2025
|33.24
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 11, 2025
