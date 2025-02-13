Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.73 °C, check weather forecast for February 13, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 13, 2025, is 28.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.73 °C and 33.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:16 PM. Hyderabad weather update on February 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 14, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.46 °C and 32.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 214.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 14, 2025 28.03 Few clouds February 15, 2025 30.41 Scattered clouds February 16, 2025 31.56 Sky is clear February 17, 2025 33.12 Few clouds February 18, 2025 32.70 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 33.47 Sky is clear February 20, 2025 33.68 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.11 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.58 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.48 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.95 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.03 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 29.67 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.25 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



