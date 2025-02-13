Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.73 °C, check weather forecast for February 13, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on February 13, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 13, 2025, is 28.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.73 °C and 33.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 14, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.46 °C and 32.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 214.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 14, 2025
|28.03
|Few clouds
|February 15, 2025
|30.41
|Scattered clouds
|February 16, 2025
|31.56
|Sky is clear
|February 17, 2025
|33.12
|Few clouds
|February 18, 2025
|32.70
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|33.47
|Sky is clear
|February 20, 2025
|33.68
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 13, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.