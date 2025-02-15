Menu Explore
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.38 °C, check weather forecast for February 15, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 15, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on February 15, 2025 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 15, 2025, is 30.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.38 °C and 33.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.

Hyderabad weather update on February 15, 2025
Hyderabad weather update on February 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.94 °C and 33.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.38 °C and 33.4 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 267.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 16, 202530.67Sky is clear
February 17, 202531.96Sky is clear
February 18, 202531.89Sky is clear
February 19, 202532.61Sky is clear
February 20, 202533.05Sky is clear
February 21, 202533.74Sky is clear
February 22, 202533.35Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 15, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.52 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.15 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.2 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru28.32 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad30.67 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad30.45 °C Few clouds
Delhi25.5 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On