Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.38 °C, check weather forecast for February 15, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 15, 2025, is 30.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.38 °C and 33.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.94 °C and 33.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.
With temperatures ranging between 21.38 °C and 33.4 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 267.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 16, 2025
|30.67
|Sky is clear
|February 17, 2025
|31.96
|Sky is clear
|February 18, 2025
|31.89
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|32.61
|Sky is clear
|February 20, 2025
|33.05
|Sky is clear
|February 21, 2025
|33.74
|Sky is clear
|February 22, 2025
|33.35
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 15, 2025
