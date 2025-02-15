Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.38 °C, check weather forecast for February 15, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 15, 2025, is 30.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.38 °C and 33.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:17 PM. Hyderabad weather update on February 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.94 °C and 33.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.38 °C and 33.4 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 267.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 16, 2025 30.67 Sky is clear February 17, 2025 31.96 Sky is clear February 18, 2025 31.89 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 32.61 Sky is clear February 20, 2025 33.05 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 33.74 Sky is clear February 22, 2025 33.35 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.52 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.15 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.2 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 28.32 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.67 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.45 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.5 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



