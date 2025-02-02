Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.73 °C, check weather forecast for February 2, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 2, 2025, is 30.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.73 °C and 32.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 06:11 PM. Hyderabad weather update on February 02, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 3, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.45 °C and 33.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

With temperatures ranging between 18.73 °C and 32.32 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 3, 2025 30.50 Broken clouds February 4, 2025 31.15 Broken clouds February 5, 2025 31.61 Broken clouds February 6, 2025 31.57 Overcast clouds February 7, 2025 32.17 Few clouds February 8, 2025 32.90 Broken clouds February 9, 2025 31.58 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 2, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.64 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 27.19 °C Few clouds Chennai 27.0 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.74 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 30.5 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.01 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.06 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



