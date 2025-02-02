Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.73 °C, check weather forecast for February 2, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on February 2, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 2, 2025, is 30.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.73 °C and 32.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 06:11 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, February 3, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.45 °C and 33.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
With temperatures ranging between 18.73 °C and 32.32 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 3, 2025
|30.50
|Broken clouds
|February 4, 2025
|31.15
|Broken clouds
|February 5, 2025
|31.61
|Broken clouds
|February 6, 2025
|31.57
|Overcast clouds
|February 7, 2025
|32.17
|Few clouds
|February 8, 2025
|32.90
|Broken clouds
|February 9, 2025
|31.58
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 2, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.