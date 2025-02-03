Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.73 °C, check weather forecast for February 3, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on February 3, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 3, 2025, is 28.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.73 °C and 32.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.27 °C and 33.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 4, 2025
|28.25
|Broken clouds
|February 5, 2025
|31.23
|Broken clouds
|February 6, 2025
|31.77
|Broken clouds
|February 7, 2025
|31.14
|Few clouds
|February 8, 2025
|31.59
|Sky is clear
|February 9, 2025
|31.35
|Sky is clear
|February 10, 2025
|32.31
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 3, 2025
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.