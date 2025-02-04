Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.48 °C, check weather forecast for February 4, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 4, 2025, is 29.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.48 °C and 33.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 06:12 PM. Hyderabad weather update on February 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.26 °C and 33.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 5, 2025 29.64 Overcast clouds February 6, 2025 31.47 Overcast clouds February 7, 2025 30.81 Scattered clouds February 8, 2025 30.90 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 31.72 Sky is clear February 10, 2025 31.29 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 32.01 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.5 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 25.12 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.5 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.95 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.64 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.69 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.2 °C Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



