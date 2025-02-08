Menu Explore
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.73 °C, check weather forecast for February 8, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 08, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on February 8, 2025 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 8, 2025, is 28.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.73 °C and 31.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:14 PM.

Hyderabad weather update on February 08, 2025
Hyderabad weather update on February 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.89 °C and 32.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 185.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 9, 202528.11Sky is clear
February 10, 202530.23Sky is clear
February 11, 202530.13Sky is clear
February 12, 202532.06Sky is clear
February 13, 202532.67Sky is clear
February 14, 202533.07Sky is clear
February 15, 202533.01Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 8, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.44 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.26 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.34 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru25.03 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad28.11 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.41 °C Broken clouds
Delhi21.78 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On